Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $502.38.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $490.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.83 and a 200-day moving average of $447.37. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.