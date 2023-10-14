Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $39.15 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

