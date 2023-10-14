Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $676,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.14. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

