Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 271.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.56. 2,245,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,270. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.83 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.64 and its 200-day moving average is $194.83.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

