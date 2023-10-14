Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 51,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 642,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

DUK stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.68. 3,277,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,091. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.