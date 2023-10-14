Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.18. 3,921,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,953. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

