Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

