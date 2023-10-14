Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.