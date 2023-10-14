Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $533.05. 1,627,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,775. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.25 and a 200 day moving average of $474.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

