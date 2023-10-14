Novare Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,494,390,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 296,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,549. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

