Novare Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.89 on Friday, reaching $423.04. 992,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,392. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $300.35 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

