Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,769 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.89.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $68.85.

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

