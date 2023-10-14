Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.52. 959,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $164.02.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

