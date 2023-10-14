Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

VUG stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.19. The company had a trading volume of 737,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.72 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

