Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 623 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,399. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

