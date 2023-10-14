Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 9,613 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 112,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,489. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

