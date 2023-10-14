Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Nucor by 26.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $147.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.