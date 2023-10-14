Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.38.
Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NRIX opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.62. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $15.09.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 258.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
