Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells $1,290,450.00 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,121.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tyler Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60.

NTNX opened at $38.70 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

