Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Sold by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. owned 0.16% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $274,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 919,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 103,219 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $26.11 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

