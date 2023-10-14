NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock Price Up 2.1%

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.25 and last traded at $108.25. Approximately 50,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 95,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.02.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, August 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $222.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 73,864 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,962,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

