O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00.

OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.70.

NYSE:OI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in O-I Glass by 23.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in O-I Glass by 152.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in O-I Glass by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

