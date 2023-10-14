Oakworth Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.28.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

