Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.