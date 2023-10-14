Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $103.68 and a twelve month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

