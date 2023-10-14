Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,370 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $304,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $224.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

