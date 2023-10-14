Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 82,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 78.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 82,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $336.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.19 and a one year high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

