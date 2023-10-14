Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPC opened at $147.04 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $139.66 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.62.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

