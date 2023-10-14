Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $497,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

