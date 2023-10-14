Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.