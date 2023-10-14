Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.06 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.