Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

CAT stock opened at $267.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average is $247.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $177.53 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.