Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,956 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 324,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 67,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBVA opened at $8.01 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

