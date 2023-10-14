Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 279 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NSC opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

