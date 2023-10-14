Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.