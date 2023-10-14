Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DIS opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
