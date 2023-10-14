Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 6,701 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

