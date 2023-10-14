Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.