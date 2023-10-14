Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Macquarie

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

