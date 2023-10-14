Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Macquarie

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCFree Report) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.63.

View Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.