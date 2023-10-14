ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of ONE Gas worth $100,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.08. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

