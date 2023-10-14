Oppenheimer Cuts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $175.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.33.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $151.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

