Oppenheimer Downgrades 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.22.

89bio Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ETNB opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.72. 89bio has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

