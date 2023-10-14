O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $926.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $930.94 and a 200-day moving average of $924.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $727.43 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

