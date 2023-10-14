Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 156,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 994,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Osirium Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.67.

Osirium Technologies Company Profile

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

Further Reading

