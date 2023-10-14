Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OXBR opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.40. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In other news, CEO Sanjay Madhu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 50,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $203,553. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

