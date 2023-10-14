Pachira Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 846.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after buying an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.42. 3,772,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.02 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

