Pachira Investments Inc. Invests $216,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,882,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,077,950. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

