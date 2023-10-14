Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.4 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PARA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Paramount Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 19.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.