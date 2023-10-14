Paramount Global (PARAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA traded up 0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 14.07 and a 1 year high of 29.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 19.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.57.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of 7.62 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

