Paramount Global (PARAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Paramount Global Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ PARAA traded up 0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 14.07 and a 1 year high of 29.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 19.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.57.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of 7.62 billion for the quarter.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
