Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Trading Down 5%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 165,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 108,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.72, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.20 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.73.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

