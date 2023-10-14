PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,461,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,022,275,000 after buying an additional 2,982,258 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.53 and a 52-week high of $92.62.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

