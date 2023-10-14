PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Position Increased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,721,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 284,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,420,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.84. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

